Levoit cordless vacuum $160 on Amazon, up to 50 minutes
Technology
Looking for an easy way to keep your place clean? The Levoit Cordless Stick Vacuum is now just $160 on Amazon.
It's lightweight (just over 2.72kg), cordless, and has a swivel head that can reach under low furniture.
Plus, the built-in headlight helps you spot hidden dust, and you get up to 50 minutes of cleaning per charge.
Levoit handheld conversion, 5 stage filter
This vacuum converts into a handheld for stairs or pet hair, and its five-stage filter traps almost all dander (great if you have pets).
Over 10,000 people grabbed one last month, and it's racked up nearly 9,000 perfect ratings.
As one happy user put it: it's nimble and lightweight, yet it has just as much suction power as their Dyson upright vacuum.