Levoit cordless vacuum $160 on Amazon, up to 50 minutes

Levoit handheld conversion, 5 stage filter

This vacuum converts into a handheld for stairs or pet hair, and its five-stage filter traps almost all dander (great if you have pets).

Over 10,000 people grabbed one last month, and it's racked up nearly 9,000 perfect ratings.

As one happy user put it: it's nimble and lightweight, yet it has just as much suction power as their Dyson upright vacuum.