LG drops Xboom Stage 501 speaker, co-designed by will.i.am, with built-in AI karaoke
LG just revealed the Xboom Stage 501—a new speaker built in collaboration with Will.i.am.
Its standout "AI Karaoke Master" tech lets you strip or tweak vocals from almost any song and adjust the pitch, so you can turn your playlist into a karaoke party without hunting for special tracks.
The five-sided build packs dual woofers and full-range drivers that LG claims will deliver richer audio.
Battery life, lineup extras, and what's next
The Stage 501 runs up to 25 hours on a swappable battery (or gets even louder plugged in), making it great for long hangouts or events.
LG also rolled out the outdoor-ready Xboom Blast plus two smaller models—the Mini and Rock—with the Mini being water-resistant and both offering 10-hour playtime.
Pricing isn't out yet, but all these speakers are expected later this year and come loaded with AI-powered sound boosts and synced lighting effects.