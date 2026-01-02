LG drops Xboom Stage 501 speaker, co-designed by will.i.am, with built-in AI karaoke

Battery life, lineup extras, and what's next

The Stage 501 runs up to 25 hours on a swappable battery (or gets even louder plugged in), making it great for long hangouts or events.

LG also rolled out the outdoor-ready Xboom Blast plus two smaller models—the Mini and Rock—with the Mini being water-resistant and both offering 10-hour playtime.

Pricing isn't out yet, but all these speakers are expected later this year and come loaded with AI-powered sound boosts and synced lighting effects.