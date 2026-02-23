LG Gram 14 (2026) launched: Check features, price, availability Technology Feb 23, 2026

LG's new Gram 14 (2026) laptop is now official in Japan after its CES preview.

It's super light at just 1.12kg, tough enough for daily life, and packs a battery that lasts up to 18.5 hours of video playback—so you can binge-watch or work on the go without stress.

Pre-orders are already open.