LG Gram 14 (2026) launched: Check features, price, availability
Technology
LG's new Gram 14 (2026) laptop is now official in Japan after its CES preview.
It's super light at just 1.12kg, tough enough for daily life, and packs a battery that lasts up to 18.5 hours of video playback—so you can binge-watch or work on the go without stress.
Pre-orders are already open.
What about pricing and availability?
You get two choices: the Ryzen AI 5 model with 16GB RAM for ¥251,820, or the more powerful Ryzen AI 7 version with 32GB RAM at ¥349,800.
The entry-level model is around 10% cheaper than its Intel Arrow Lake-based predecessor.
The laptop has a WUXGA display
The Gram 14 sports a sharp WUXGA IPS display with vibrant colors and solid brightness.
It runs Windows 11 Home and uses an NPU capable of handling heavy AI tasks—great if you're into creative work or multitasking.