LG launches 2026 AI TVs in India with 115-inch QNED
Technology
LG just dropped its 2026 AI TV lineup in India, and it's all about bigger screens and smarter tech.
The star is a massive 115-inch QNED evo Mini LED, the largest Mini LED TV LG has released here.
The range also includes OLED evo, Micro RGB evo, Mini RGB evo, and Nano 4K UHD models.
LG webOS 26 TVs from ₹19,990
All the new TVs run on webOS 26 with handy AI personalization, built-in security (LG Shield), and even a Gaming Portal for players.
Prices kick off at ₹19,990 for smart AI TVs, while the flagship QNED evo Mini LED starts at ₹52,990.
Each series gets its own upgrades, like Dynamic QNED Color Pro or Motion Booster up to 330Hz, so there's something for movie lovers and gamers alike.