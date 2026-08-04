LG launches 2026 AI TVs in India with 115-inch QNED

All the new TVs run on webOS 26 with handy AI personalization, built-in security (LG Shield), and even a Gaming Portal for players.

Prices kick off at ₹19,990 for smart AI TVs, while the flagship QNED evo Mini LED starts at ₹52,990.

Each series gets its own upgrades, like Dynamic QNED Color Pro or Motion Booster up to 330Hz, so there's something for movie lovers and gamers alike.