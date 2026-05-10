LG launches 2026 home appliance lineup across India with upgrades

LG fridges to 790L from ₹109,000

The refrigerators come packed with smart features like plumbing-free ice makers and energy-saving tech: capacities go up to a massive 790-liter (starting at ₹109,000).

Washing machines now use AI to adjust wash cycles for your clothes (from ₹62,900), while dishwashers and microwaves focus on convenience and efficiency.

Water purifiers start at ₹16,600.

LG's big pitch is value engineering and energy efficiency for the entry-level Essential Series and first-time buyers, making these a solid pick for first-time buyers or anyone wanting smarter appliances without wrecking the planet (or their wallet).