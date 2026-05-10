LG launches 2026 home appliance lineup across India with upgrades
LG just rolled out its 2026 home appliances in India, bringing some fresh upgrades to both its premium and Essential Series.
The new range covers everything from spacious French-door and side-by-side refrigerators to AI-powered washing machines, dishwashers, microwave ovens with air-fry features, and even water purifiers.
You can grab these at LG stores, major retailers, or online on Amazon and Flipkart.
LG fridges to 790L from ₹109,000
The refrigerators come packed with smart features like plumbing-free ice makers and energy-saving tech: capacities go up to a massive 790-liter (starting at ₹109,000).
Washing machines now use AI to adjust wash cycles for your clothes (from ₹62,900), while dishwashers and microwaves focus on convenience and efficiency.
Water purifiers start at ₹16,600.
LG's big pitch is value engineering and energy efficiency for the entry-level Essential Series and first-time buyers, making these a solid pick for first-time buyers or anyone wanting smarter appliances without wrecking the planet (or their wallet).