LG launches StanbyME 2 Max 32-inch portable touchscreen with webOS

StanbyME 2 Max priced $1,299

You'll get up to 4.5 hours of battery life and easy USB-C charging.

The display packs Dolby Vision and Atmos for solid visuals and sound, plus AI-powered 4K processing.

There's even a Mood Maker for custom themes and a magnetic remote that snaps onto the device so it won't go missing.

Price tag? $1,299, definitely on the premium side!