LG launches StanbyME 2 Max 32-inch portable touchscreen with webOS
Technology
LG just dropped the StanbyME 2 Max, a 32-inch portable touchscreen you can set up pretty much anywhere, thanks to its detachable screen, kickstand, and flexible base.
Running on LG's A8 chip with webOS, you get built-in apps plus over 400 free LG Channels right out of the box.
StanbyME 2 Max priced $1,299
You'll get up to 4.5 hours of battery life and easy USB-C charging.
The display packs Dolby Vision and Atmos for solid visuals and sound, plus AI-powered 4K processing.
There's even a Mood Maker for custom themes and a magnetic remote that snaps onto the device so it won't go missing.
Price tag? $1,299, definitely on the premium side!