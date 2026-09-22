LHC hunts tiny quantum black holes that could upend spacetime
Technology
The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) is searching for quantum black holes, tiny, super-short-lived black holes that could totally shake up what we know about space and time.
While no one has spotted one yet, just looking for them is helping scientists sharpen their tools and rethink how the universe works.
LHC probes extra dimensions and gravity
Besides chasing quantum black holes, the LHC is diving into big questions like extra dimensions and why gravity seems so weak compared to other forces.
Every experiment, even without a discovery, gets us a bit closer, kind of like how process of elimination led to the discovery of the Higgs boson back in 2012.
Researchers are hopeful that pushing these boundaries will unlock new secrets about our universe.