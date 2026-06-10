Life Biosciences begins 1st human antiaging gene trial for glaucoma

ER-100 uses doxycycline-inducible Yamanaka factor genes

ER-100 uses a modified virus to deliver special "Yamanaka factor" genes that can rewind age-related cell changes.

To keep things safe, the treatment only activates when patients take doxycycline, so there's less risk of unwanted effects like tumor growth seen in earlier tests.

An eight-week activation period builds on promising results from animal studies and could open doors for tackling other age-related diseases, though scientists say it's still early days and safety comes first.