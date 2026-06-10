Life Biosciences begins 1st human antiaging gene trial for glaucoma
Life Biosciences, a Boston biotech, just started its first human trial for ER-100, a gene therapy that aims to actually reverse cellular aging.
The focus is on helping glaucoma patients by trying to regenerate the eye's retinal ganglion cells.
This big step comes after FDA clearance to initiate clinical trials in February 2026.
ER-100 uses doxycycline-inducible Yamanaka factor genes
ER-100 uses a modified virus to deliver special "Yamanaka factor" genes that can rewind age-related cell changes.
To keep things safe, the treatment only activates when patients take doxycycline, so there's less risk of unwanted effects like tumor growth seen in earlier tests.
An eight-week activation period builds on promising results from animal studies and could open doors for tackling other age-related diseases, though scientists say it's still early days and safety comes first.