LinkedIn lets users report posts that 'seem like AI slop'
What's the story
In a bid to tackle the growing issue of AI-generated content, LinkedIn has introduced a new feature. The "Seems like AI slop" button allows users to flag posts they suspect are generated by artificial intelligence. The move comes after Pangram, an AI detector, revealed that 41% of long-form posts on LinkedIn were completely created by bots.
User feedback
Button hides flagged posts
The new feature is part of a broader effort by LinkedIn to enhance user experience.
When a post is flagged as AI slop, it gets hidden and a message thanking the user for their feedback appears.
This will help LinkedIn "tune our models and make better feeds," according to the company's Chief Product Officer, Hari Srinivasan.
User notification
User notifications for flagged posts
Along with the reporting button, LinkedIn will also notify users if their posts have been flagged as AI slop. The notification will be visible in their analytics dashboard.
This is part of a larger strategy to combat the proliferation of AI-generated content across social media platforms.
Feature expansion
Classifiers to identify low-quality content
The "Seems like AI slop" button isn't the only new feature LinkedIn is introducing. The company is also working on classifiers to identify low-quality or AI-generated content.
These classifiers will help reduce the amount of such content in suggested posts and those from outside your network.
Tool reliability
User feedback on authentic content
Srinivasan emphasized that the goal of these new features is to give users feedback from real humans on what sounds authentic.
This is in contrast to just having an AI detector review it and potentially getting it wrong.
The company is also testing a way to show people if their posts come off as inauthentic or heavily AI-generated.