LinkedIn now offers verified AI skills badges—here's the scoop

LinkedIn just launched verified AI skill certificates that show off your real abilities with generative AI tools. Instead of old-school exams, these badges use actual data from partner apps to track your skills and update automatically on your profile as you level up.

How it works: real tools, real progress You can earn badges for using apps like Descript (video/podcast editing), Lovable ("vibe coding"), Replit (coding), and Relay.app (building AI agents).

Partner apps assess how you use these platforms to determine your skill level and then surface those certifications on LinkedIn—and more partners like Gamma, GitHub, and Zapier are joining soon.

Why this matters: jobs want AI skills AI is everywhere in the job market right now. According to an edX report published in August 2025, demand for AI know-how in job postings doubled over a 12-month period.

By the end of 2025, Indeed reported that over 4% of US job listings mentioned AI—especially in tech, banking, and marketing.