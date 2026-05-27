LinkedIn shifts global sales solutions R and D to India
LinkedIn just put India at the heart of its global plans by moving Sales Solutions (LSS) operations here.
Now, Indian teams are running the full R and D show for LSS, a tool used by 1.5 million sellers worldwide to connect with customers.
As LinkedIn India's Country Manager Kumaresh Pattabiraman puts it, India is a signpost for the global future of work.
India leads LinkedIn AI adoption
India isn't just handling big projects: it's also ahead in using AI across LinkedIn's hiring, learning, and marketing tools.
People here use LinkedIn Learning twice as much as the global average and have helped turn India-specific problems into globally useful concepts, such as "availability to join."
Plus, LinkedIn's revenue has more than doubled since 2020, making it one of their fastest-growing markets.