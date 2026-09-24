LinkedIn launches new features to tackle fake profiles and impersonation
What's the story
LinkedIn has launched a range of new features aimed at combating fake profiles, false work histories, and impersonation on its platform. The move comes in response to the growing use of AI to create realistic fake identities and manipulate online profiles. The company announced the updates in a recent blog post.
Trust building
New features to enhance trust on LinkedIn
The new features are designed to enhance trust on LinkedIn, a platform where credibility can have a major impact on hiring, business opportunities, and professional growth.
The company's existing verification tools have already been used by 115 million members and over 700,000 companies.
To further strengthen its verification efforts, LinkedIn is also expanding partnerships with third-party platforms like Truecaller.
Vouching feature
Verified members can now vouch for each other
The new features also allow verified members to vouch for the work or education of their colleagues and classmates.
This is different from LinkedIn's endorsements as it aims to confirm a person's genuine association with another at a specific time.
To use this feature, the member providing a vouch must have a verified profile, been connected to the person for at least one year, and use two-factor authentication.
Enhanced control
Company page admins get more control over fake profiles
LinkedIn is also giving company page admins more control over profiles that falsely claim employment at their organization.
They can block these profiles from appearing on their company's page and search results.
The company is also testing a feature that would require members to verify their employment before being associated with a page, possibly through a company email address.
Initiative expansion
Expanded 'Verified on LinkedIn' initiative
LinkedIn is also expanding its "Verified on LinkedIn" initiative to more third-party platforms.
Truecaller is the latest partner in this effort, joining other well-known names like Adobe and UserTesting.
The integration allows users to add their LinkedIn profile and display their workplace and job title on their Truecaller Caller ID screen, providing more context for people receiving calls from unknown numbers.