LinkedIn's AI can now pick your posts
Technology
LinkedIn just launched a major update to its Feed, powered by new artificial intelligence technology that learns from your profile and activity.
The idea is simple: show you posts that actually match your professional interests, so your scroll feels more useful and less random.
Interest picker feature in testing
Along with the smarter Feed, LinkedIn is cracking down on spammy behavior like automated comments and engagement pods to keep things authentic.
Plus, if you're new to LinkedIn, there's an Interest Picker feature in testing: pick what you care about during sign-up and get a tailored Feed from day one.