Linus Torvalds backs AI for Linux, tells critics to fork
Technology
Linux's creator, Linus Torvalds, is all in on using AI to help develop the Linux kernel, even telling critics they can "fork it" if they're not on board.
He sees AI as a helpful tool that's already proven its value and says decisions should focus on what works technically, not just sticking to old ways.
Open source groups split on AI
Not everyone in the open-source world agrees: some groups want to support developers who avoid AI, while others argue maintainers should pick whatever tools help them get the job done.
Despite some pushback and admitted flaws with AI, Torvalds is sticking with it, reflecting a bigger shift toward embracing new tech in open-source projects.