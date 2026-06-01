Liquid biopsy enables real-time placental monitoring for mothers and babies
Technology
Liquid biopsy is making prenatal care smarter and safer.
Instead of waiting for problems to show up on an ultrasound, doctors can now use a simple blood test to check the placenta's health in real time.
This means issues can be spotted early, giving mothers and babies a better chance at staying healthy.
Flags preeclampsia and predicts preterm birth
By analyzing specific markers like placental growth factor, liquid biopsy can flag complications such as preeclampsia (which affects up to 8% of pregnancies) before they become serious.
Plus, machine learning looks at RNA patterns in the blood to predict preterm birth risks, so doctors can step in with preventive treatments like hormonal therapy.
All this adds up to fewer emergencies and better outcomes for families.