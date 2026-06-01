Liquid biopsy enables real-time placental monitoring for mothers and babies

Flags preeclampsia and predicts preterm birth

By analyzing specific markers like placental growth factor, liquid biopsy can flag complications such as preeclampsia (which affects up to 8% of pregnancies) before they become serious.

Plus, machine learning looks at RNA patterns in the blood to predict preterm birth risks, so doctors can step in with preventive treatments like hormonal therapy.

All this adds up to fewer emergencies and better outcomes for families.