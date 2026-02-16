WhatsApp Business for iOS now has 'Liquid Glass' interface
What's the story
WhatsApp has started rolling out its new 'Liquid Glass' interface for the Business app on iOS. The update, which is being released with the latest version of WhatsApp Business, brings a revamped look with translucent elements and layered effects that match the visual style of iOS 26. The feature is currently available to select users and will be rolled out to more accounts in the coming weeks.
Design
A look at 'Liquid Glass' design language
The new 'Liquid Glass' design language was first announced with the iOS 26 app update. It allows select users to try out Apple's latest visual framework, which includes dynamic transparency, depth effects, and fluid interactions. The updated layout also introduces subtle translucency effects into the interface for a more modern look.
Interface
What's new in the update?
The 'Liquid Glass' interface brings a floating tab bar, semi-translucent keyboard, and buttons with a frosted glass effect. The tab bar's transparency and opaque effect create depth within the interface while allowing content behind it to subtly show through. The keyboard blends with the chat background and reflects elements behind it for a seamless user experience.