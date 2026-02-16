The feature is currently available to select users

WhatsApp Business for iOS now has 'Liquid Glass' interface

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:09 pm Feb 16, 202601:09 pm

What's the story

WhatsApp has started rolling out its new 'Liquid Glass' interface for the Business app on iOS. The update, which is being released with the latest version of WhatsApp Business, brings a revamped look with translucent elements and layered effects that match the visual style of iOS 26. The feature is currently available to select users and will be rolled out to more accounts in the coming weeks.