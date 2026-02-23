'Listening to old people is biggest mistake young make': Sam Altman
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman spoke to IIT Delhi students, urging them not to blindly follow traditional advice.
"I think listening to old people is the biggest mistake young people make," he said, adding that even he might not predict how fast things will change.
Trust your own understanding of the world: Altman to students
Altman encouraged students to trust their own understanding of the world and take charge of their paths.
He pointed out that while parents can share values, career choices should be personal.
"The returns on agency clearly have never been higher," he explained, saying AI lets individuals make a bigger impact than ever before.
AI could replace some jobs but will create new ones faster
He noted that many people in India tend to avoid risk but believes being open to failure is key for success.
Altman admitted AI could replace some jobs but expects it will create new ones even faster.
Looking ahead, he predicted superintelligent AI could be normal by 2047.