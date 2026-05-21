Lithium-ion limits spur research as EVs reach 30% by 2026

Solid-state planned for 2027; CATL plans a sodium-ion EV by mid-2026

Solid-state batteries swap flammable liquids for safer solids, aiming for higher energy and stability.

There are still hurdles like material brittleness, but new ceramic-polymer designs are helping.

Meanwhile, sodium-ion batteries use cheaper, more common materials and could match lithium's energy density.

Plus, new manufacturing methods cut costs and energy use: Samsung and Toyota plan to mass-produce solid-state batteries by 2027; CATL plans solid-state by 2027 and a sodium-ion EV by mid-2026.