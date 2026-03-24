'Living fossil' filmed in its natural habitat for 1st time
Technology
Scientists just filmed a real-life living fossil, the chambered nautilus, in the Coral Sea, using a remote robot.
These ancient creatures have been around since before the dinosaurs, and seeing up to 18 of them together is a rare reminder of how tough they are.
Nautiluses have survived for over 480 million years
Nautiluses have survived for over 480 million years, but now face threats from overharvesting and slow growth (they take about 15 years to mature).
The team behind the discovery, led by Dr. Robin Beaman, hopes this footage will inspire more efforts to protect these unique animals and their ocean home.