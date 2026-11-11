Logitech employees can take day off to play GTA 6
What's the story
In a unique move, Logitech has announced a day off for all its employees worldwide. The initiative, dubbed 'Logi Game Day,' lets everyone from full-time staff to interns take a day off between now and next year. The only condition? They have to spend it playing a game of their choice. Interestingly, this doesn't have to coincide with the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI).
Gaming perception
Gaming can boost productivity: Logitech's CEO
Logitech's CEO Hanneke Faber said the initiative is aimed at changing the stereotype that gaming is unproductive.
"It's time to retire the stereotype that gaming is a waste of time," she said.
"As a company designing products for work and play, we see every day how engagement in one sphere supports performance in the other."
Event participation
Faber to participate in gaming event at office
Faber will take part in the gaming and streaming event at Logitech's office on November 19.
The workspace will be transformed into a gaming lounge for the occasion.
Notably, this date also coincides with the release of GTA VI, but employees can take their day off anytime until 2027.
"I'm ready for some fun and (friendly) competition," Faber told Fortune.
Productivity concerns
Potential productivity loss around GTA VI's launch
The release of GTA VI has raised concerns over its potential impact on workplace productivity.
One estimate suggested up to 1.5 million US workers could skip work around the launch, costing the economy as much as $1 billion in lost productivity.
However, economist Victor Matheson argued that if this time off makes people happier, it might not be such a bad thing after all.
Work-life balance
Play is not the opposite of work, says Laird
Logitech's Chief People Officer Elaine Laird echoed Matheson's sentiments, saying that dedicated leisure time could improve employees' work approach.
"Play is not the opposite of work," she said.
"When people have dedicated time to log off, decompress and immerse themselves in play, they return with clearer focus, renewed energy and fresh approaches to complex challenges."
Game popularity
GTA VI expected to be major hit upon release
GTA VI is expected to be a major hit upon its release.
The game is one of the most awaited entertainment products of the year, with estimates suggesting that nearly eight million copies have already been sold.
A Logitech spokesperson said, "If employees choose to spend their Gaming Time Off exploring Vice City on launch day, you won't hear any complaints from us."