Logitech launches MK250 combo and K250 Bluetooth keyboard in India
Logitech just launched the MK250 Bluetooth mouse and keyboard combo, plus the standalone K250 Bluetooth keyboard, in India, both aimed at first-time wireless users seeking an affordable setup.
The combo pairs a comfy, full-sized keyboard with an ambidextrous mouse that tracks smoothly and scrolls line by line.
Bonus: both devices promise up to 12 months of battery life, so you won't be hunting for replacements anytime soon.
MK250 combo priced at ₹2,195
The K250 Keyboard works with Windows, macOS, and Chrome OS (and is Chromebook-certified), making it pretty versatile for first-time wireless users seeking an affordable setup.
It's got all the essentials: number pad, arrow keys, shortcut F-keys for quick tasks, adjustable tilt legs for comfort, and spill resistance for those accidental drink mishaps.
Plus, it's made from recycled plastic (nice move on sustainability!)
The MK250 Combo comes in Graphite, Off-White, or Rose at ₹2,195; the keyboard alone costs ₹1,395 (Graphite only).