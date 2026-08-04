Logitech launches MK250 combo and K250 Bluetooth keyboard in India

Logitech just launched the MK250 Bluetooth mouse and keyboard combo, plus the standalone K250 Bluetooth keyboard, in India, both aimed at first-time wireless users seeking an affordable setup.

The combo pairs a comfy, full-sized keyboard with an ambidextrous mouse that tracks smoothly and scrolls line by line.

Bonus: both devices promise up to 12 months of battery life, so you won't be hunting for replacements anytime soon.