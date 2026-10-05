Lola Vision Systems cuts AI chip setup from 200 hours
Technology
Lola Vision Systems, a D.C. startup founded by Tayo Adesanya in 2024, is making it much simpler to run AI on semiconductor chips.
Its main tool, a "compiler toolchain," turns AI models into chip-ready instructions, slashing setup time from 200 hours.
Lola Vision developing chips, licensing software
Lola Vision isn't stopping at software. It's also working on its own chips to make deploying AI even smoother, with big potential for industries like aerospace.
The company's already landed its first customer and caught the eye of several more. Instead of waiting for its hardware to launch, it's licensing its software now to bring in revenue fast.
Plus, with more than $1 million raised and a spot at TechCrunch Battlefield 200, Lola Vision is definitely one to watch.