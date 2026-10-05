Lola Vision Systems cuts AI chip setup from 200 hours

Lola Vision isn't stopping at software. It's also working on its own chips to make deploying AI even smoother, with big potential for industries like aerospace.

The company's already landed its first customer and caught the eye of several more. Instead of waiting for its hardware to launch, it's licensing its software now to bring in revenue fast.

Plus, with more than $1 million raised and a spot at TechCrunch Battlefield 200, Lola Vision is definitely one to watch.