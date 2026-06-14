This oral drug might make blood cancer treatment safer

Trial details

Effectiveness will be evaluated on 30 patients

The effectiveness of POLB 001 will be evaluated on 30 patients receiving Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer drug teclistamab. The trial will take place at six hospitals in Britain and is being led by the University of Manchester and the Christie NHS Foundation Trust. Jeremy Skillington, CEO of Poolbeg Pharma, said that while cancer immunotherapies such as CAR T-cell and bispecific antibody treatments are effective, they all have issues with cytokine storms.