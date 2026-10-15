London Zoo breeds 15 critically endangered Ghanaian Afia Birago's froglets

Ben Tapley, curator of reptiles and amphibians at ZSL, which runs the central London zoo, from the Zoological Society of London called it "a huge step forward" for saving these frogs.

The zoo brought in 20 adult frogs last year to learn how to care for and breed them, and now those techniques are being shared with conservationists in Ghana to help wild populations bounce back.

This project is part of wider efforts to protect endangered animals from the Atewa Hills, building on past wins like the successful breeding of the Atewa slippery frog.