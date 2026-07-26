Long-term exposure to traffic noise may increase risk of Parkinson's

The researchers studied traffic noise levels at the most and least exposed facades of buildings over a decade.

They found that in buildings with the most exposed facades, every 11.5 decibel (dB) increase in road noise was linked to a 3% rise in an individual's risk of developing Parkinson's disease.

The study also noted that this association was consistent across different demographic groups defined by sex, education, income, cohabiting status, and population density.