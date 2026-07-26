Long-term exposure to traffic noise may increase risk of Parkinson's
What's the story
Long-term exposure to road traffic noise could increase the risk of developing Parkinson's disease, a new study has found. The research, published in JAMA Neurology, is the largest of its kind and analyzed data from over three million Danish participants. It suggests that environmental factors like noise pollution may play a role in neurological disorders such as Parkinson's.
Research details
Decibel increase linked to higher Parkinson's disease risk
The researchers studied traffic noise levels at the most and least exposed facades of buildings over a decade.
They found that in buildings with the most exposed facades, every 11.5 decibel (dB) increase in road noise was linked to a 3% rise in an individual's risk of developing Parkinson's disease.
The study also noted that this association was consistent across different demographic groups defined by sex, education, income, cohabiting status, and population density.
Risk factor
Noise identified as new disease risk factor
The researchers identified noise as a new risk factor for Parkinson's disease and recommended strategies to mitigate it, such as ensuring a quiet residential side.
They also emphasized the importance of having a "quiet side" in homes to reduce the potential neurodegenerative effects of chronic noise exposure.
This study is one of the first to connect noise pollution with an increased risk of Parkinson's disease.
Research impact
Study shifts focus to noise pollution
Prior studies have linked the rise in neurological disorders, including Parkinson's disease, to environmental toxins.
This new research shifts the focus to noise pollution as a potential contributor.
Thomas Munzel, one of the study's authors, said these findings should elevate noise from a speculative to a credible risk factor for Parkinson's disease and warrant further investigation into this issue.