Louisiana is considering a new law for smart glasses Technology Mar 17, 2026

Smart glasses like Meta's Ray-Ban Meta AI are making headlines in Louisiana, but not just for their tech.

People are worried these glasses can secretly record videos, even in private spaces, and sometimes those clips were reviewed by human subcontractors, raising privacy and consent concerns.

To tackle this, State Rep. Laurie Schlegel has proposed a bill to tighten up when and how you need someone's consent before hitting record.