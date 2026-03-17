Louisiana is considering a new law for smart glasses
Smart glasses like Meta's Ray-Ban Meta AI are making headlines in Louisiana, but not just for their tech.
People are worried these glasses can secretly record videos, even in private spaces, and sometimes those clips were reviewed by human subcontractors, raising privacy and consent concerns.
To tackle this, State Rep. Laurie Schlegel has proposed a bill to tighten up when and how you need someone's consent before hitting record.
Proposed bill could set a precedent for other states
The bill would clearly define what counts as a "direct conversation" and set stricter rules about getting permission to record, hoping to prevent sneaky recordings and protect privacy.
It still allows recording police or public meetings, so transparency isn't lost.
If passed, this could shape how other states handle privacy as smart tech keeps evolving.