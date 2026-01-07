Lovense's AI 'companion doll' can talk with you, mimic emotions

Lovense has unveiled a new "companion doll" at CES 2026 , a life-sized sex doll with advanced artificial intelligence capabilities. The company claims the doll, dubbed Emily in its marketing video, is designed to tackle the global loneliness crisis. It promises human-like cognition and emotional awareness, as well as expressive behavior. Over time, Emily will adapt to users' needs and develop a deeper relationship with them.

Doll design Emily's features and technological capabilities The companion doll comes with a standard user posable skeleton, except for inside the skull. It has a range of servos and mechanisms that allow it to move its mouth while speaking and display basic facial expressions. The doll also comes with Bluetooth connectivity that integrates seamlessly with the entire Lovense ecosystem, promising eight hours of usage on a single charge.

Intelligent interaction AI capabilities of Emily The major highlight of the companion doll is its AI capabilities. It can remember details from previous conversations, allowing users to build a deeper bond with it. Users can also interact with the AI on the go through the Lovense app. The company hopes that this doll will help people step out of their comfort zones and prepare them for real-life interactions.