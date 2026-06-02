Low-dose CT and vaccines advance early lung cancer detection
Lung cancer is tough because it's often found late, but new tools are changing that.
Annual low-dose CT scans are now recommended for people ages 50 to 80 with a heavy smoking history, helping spot the disease early when it's easier to treat.
Plus, scientists are working on vaccines, like BNT116 and LungVax, to help prevent or fight lung cancer.
Low-dose CT yields over 90% cures
Low-dose CT scans can catch lung cancer early, boosting cure rates to over 90% for those at risk.
mRNA vaccines like BNT116 teach your immune system to attack cancer cells, while preventive options like LungVax (starting trials in 2026) aim to stop the disease before it starts.
India sees rising lung cancer rates
Lung cancer rates are climbing in India, even among nonsmokers, young people, and women, due to air pollution and secondhand smoke.
While vaccine progress is promising, early screening and tackling pollution are still crucial steps right now.