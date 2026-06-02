Low-dose CT and vaccines advance early lung cancer detection Technology Jun 02, 2026

Lung cancer is tough because it's often found late, but new tools are changing that.

Annual low-dose CT scans are now recommended for people ages 50 to 80 with a heavy smoking history, helping spot the disease early when it's easier to treat.

Plus, scientists are working on vaccines, like BNT116 and LungVax, to help prevent or fight lung cancer.