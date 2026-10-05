LPU launches Bharat Innovation Challenge season 2 with ₹14L prize
LPU has kicked off the second season of its Bharat Innovation Challenge, inviting students aged 13-18 (Classes 8-12) to team up and solve real-world problems.
There are 10 cool themes to choose from, like Agritech and AI, and the total prize money is a whopping ₹14 lakh, with ₹3 lakh going to the Grand Champion.
If you're interested, make sure to send in your ideas by October 10.
Finalists to pitch on November 20-21
You can join with a team of two to five students plus a faculty mentor.
Entries will be judged on how innovative and practical they are.
If your team makes it to the finals, you'll get to pitch your idea at LPU's campus on November 20-21 in front of experts and industry leaders.
Finalists also get a shot at internships, mentorships, and maybe even funding for their projects: pretty awesome perks!