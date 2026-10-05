LPU launches Bharat Innovation Challenge season 2 with ₹14L prize

LPU has kicked off the second season of its Bharat Innovation Challenge, inviting students aged 13-18 (Classes 8-12) to team up and solve real-world problems.

There are 10 cool themes to choose from, like Agritech and AI, and the total prize money is a whopping ₹14 lakh, with ₹3 lakh going to the Grand Champion.

If you're interested, make sure to send in your ideas by October 10.