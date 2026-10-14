LSEG partners with NVIDIA to speed market data processing
Technology
The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) is partnering with NVIDIA to make analyzing massive amounts of market data way faster.
This move should help financial institutions analyze historical market data faster and get insights closer to real time, as equity trading moves to 24-hour cycles.
Tick history covers 110 trillion rows
LSEG will use NVIDIA's powerful chips to boost access to its Tick History dataset, which covers 110 trillion rows of financial data from the past 30 years, across 580 exchanges, trading venues, and contributors.
LSEG plans next year to launch LSE 24, a night-time trading site for some exchange-traded products, aiming to keep markets moving around the clock.