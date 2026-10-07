Luciana Camargos says India may need 3 GHz for 6G
Technology
At the India Mobile Congress 2026, GSMA's Luciana Camargos said India might need around 3 GHz of spectrum for future 6G networks, more than the global average.
This big jump is mainly because India's large population and heavy reliance on mobile connectivity will demand faster, bigger data highways, especially between 2035 and 2040.
Luciana Camargos urges spectrum planning
Camargos urged Indian regulators to plan ahead and map out how this much-needed spectrum can be freed up, since a lot of it is already in use.
She also pointed out that if India gets its act together on spectrum planning, it could become a global leader in the upcoming wave of 6G tech.