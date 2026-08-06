Lucknow University develops MedLK-SCNet, study published in Scientific Reports
Lucknow University researchers have created an AI tool called MedLK-SCNet that can catch larynx cancer in its early stages with impressive accuracy.
Led by Professor Puneet Mishra, the team worked with Siddharth Chaurasia from Pragnyx Labs and Ginika Mahajan from Manipal University Jaipur, and their findings were published in Scientific Reports.
MedLK-SCNet helps less-experienced rural staff
MedLK-SCNet uses special imaging to spot cancer signs that doctors often miss during routine checks.
It's designed to work even in basic clinics, helping less-experienced staff, especially in rural areas, make faster, more accurate calls.
The team hopes this tech will make early detection affordable and accessible for people at the grassroots, closing gaps in healthcare and giving more people a fighting chance.