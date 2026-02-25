Ludhiana teen wins national award for AI-based composting solution

Prabhkirat Singh, an 18-year-old Class 12 student from Ludhiana, was part of a team that was named one of four national winners in Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow 2025 contest. His team's invention, Prithvi Rakshak, uses AI to make composting faster and smarter—earning national recognition for tackling environmental issues.

Singh and team built a modular system Singh and his friends Abhishek Dhanda and Rachita Chandok built a modular system packed with AI sensors that track temperature, moisture, pH, and more.

Thanks to a combination of measures — AI-driven sensors and automation, modular compartments, intelligent controls, robotics (VermiDoot) and their proprietary bio-enzyme formula — the composting process is cut down from months to just about a month.

The setup includes a robotic arm (VermiDoot) The setup includes a robotic arm (VermiDoot) that collects and processes organic waste and regulates humidity and temperature and can be managed remotely via an app.

The result? Useful products like vermicompost and vermiwash—all made easier with tech.