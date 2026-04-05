Luke Bell and father Mike set unofficial solar drone record
Technology
Luke Bell and his dad, Mike, just pulled off an unofficial endurance record, flying their homemade solar-powered drone for over 5 hours straight.
Their goal? To push past battery limits and show how drones could be used longer for things like farming or surveillance.
Drone runs on 28 solar panels
Their drone runs on 28 solar panels attached to a carbon-fiber frame, making more power than it needs to hover. They even added a backup battery for cloudy moments.
Next up, the Bells want to boost wind resistance and maybe turn this into an eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) craft.
Luke says, If we can get that number higher, then the possibilities really explode for this kind of tech.