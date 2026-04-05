Luke Bell and father Mike set unofficial solar drone record

Drone runs on 28 solar panels

Their drone runs on 28 solar panels attached to a carbon-fiber frame, making more power than it needs to hover. They even added a backup battery for cloudy moments.

Next up, the Bells want to boost wind resistance and maybe turn this into an eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) craft.

Luke says, If we can get that number higher, then the possibilities really explode for this kind of tech.