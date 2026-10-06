Luminar releases Googlebook photo editor with mobile and desktop features
Technology
Luminar just dropped a version of its photo editor made for Googlebook.
Now you get handy features like keyboard shortcuts, resizable windows, and drag-and-drop, plus you can start editing on your phone and pick up right where you left off on your Googlebook.
Luminar offers pro tools, lifetime unlock
The app packs in pro-level tools like Generative Erase, HDR Merge, and batch editing, all tuned for smooth multitasking on Googlebook OS.
You can grab it from Google Play with 12 months of free access. After that, one purchase unlocks premium features forever, no subscriptions needed.