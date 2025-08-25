Lumio Arc 5 projector with Google TV support launched

Features include MediaTek chip, Minion Noir remote

You get up to a 100-inch display at 200 ANSI Lumens brightness, all powered by a sealed, dust-proof engine for extra durability.

The built-in Dolby Audio speakers promise solid sound, while the MediaTek chip with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage keeps things running smoothly.

The Minion Noir remote adds Google Assistant voice control and quick access buttons for Netflix, YouTube, and even Lumio's TLDR app—plus auto-focus and obstacle avoidance make setup super simple.