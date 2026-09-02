Lumus and Quanta Computing partner to manufacture 3 AR waveguides
Technology
Lumus is partnering with Quanta Computing to manufacture three new waveguides for AR glasses: Z-30 2.0, A-Lens 30, and A-Lens 50.
The Z-30 2.0 offers a 30-degree field of view, brighter displays, and direct prescription lens bonding in a thinner, lighter optical engine.
The A-Lens models cut weight and thickness by one-half while keeping costs down.
Ari Grobman stresses mass production readiness
Lumus CEO Ari Grobman says this collaboration is all about making AR glasses ready for mass production without sacrificing quality.
Their waveguides have already been used in devices like Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, which saw huge demand earlier this year.
With these new waveguides, Lumus hopes to make AR glasses even more accessible as they become a bigger part of everyday life.