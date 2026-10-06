Luna debuts screenless Luna Band with voice logging at CES
Technology
Luna just unveiled its Luna Band at CES in Las Vegas, a wearable that is screenless and usable without opening the Luna app.
Powered by the LifeOS AI engine, sleep is tracked by its sensing platform and you can log meals, symptoms, and moods just by speaking, making health tracking feel a lot less tedious.
Luna Band monitors activity and stress
The Luna Band uses advanced sensors to monitor activity, stress, and more.
You get personalized feedback through your earbuds or other devices, and it syncs with Apple Health and Google Fit.
It comes in four colors, doesn't need a subscription, and, while pricing isn't out yet, is designed to make staying healthy way easier.