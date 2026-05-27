Luna launches 1st screenless band with voice logging in India
Luna just dropped its first screenless fitness tracker, the Luna Band, in India and other international markets.
Instead of a display, you can use voice to log workouts or meals and health check-ins, so logging workouts or meals is hands-free.
It tracks your activity, sleep, blood markers, and even eating habits.
The invite-only rollout starts late July 2026, and sign-ups are open on Luna's website.
Health Clone builds detailed biomarker profile
No subscription fees here (unlike Whoop), and you get to pick from black, green, or orange bands.
Powered by LifeOS, it gives you personalized health tips based on things like stress levels and nutrition.
Its Health Clone feature builds a detailed profile using your biomarkers, so you can see stuff like how caffeine affects your sleep.
Plus, it'll work with more third-party apps for an even deeper dive into your health data.