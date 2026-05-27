Luna launches 1st screenless band with voice logging in India

Health Clone builds detailed biomarker profile

No subscription fees here (unlike Whoop), and you get to pick from black, green, or orange bands.

Powered by LifeOS, it gives you personalized health tips based on things like stress levels and nutrition.

Its Health Clone feature builds a detailed profile using your biomarkers, so you can see stuff like how caffeine affects your sleep.

Plus, it'll work with more third-party apps for an even deeper dive into your health data.