Lunar soil can produce water, oxygen for Moon missions
Scientists have discovered that lunar soil can be used to produce water, oxygen, and even fuel—key things astronauts need to live and work on the Moon.
This could make future Moon missions cheaper and more sustainable by reducing how much stuff needs to be shipped from Earth.
How the process works
Researchers created a one-step process that uses sunlight to heat up lunar soil (brought back by China's Chang'E-5 mission).
This clever method pulls out water and transforms carbon dioxide from astronauts' breath into gasses that can become oxygen and fuel.
It's simpler and more energy-efficient than older methods.
Sending water to Moon is expensive
Right now, sending water to the Moon costs a jaw-dropping $83,000 per gallon—and each astronaut needs about four gallons daily.
While this new tech could save money, there are still big hurdles: wild temperature swings, strong radiation, low gravity, unpredictable lunar soil, and not enough carbon dioxide from astronauts alone for full self-sufficiency.