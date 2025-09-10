Lymow One is a robotic lawnmower that raised $7.5 million
Lymow just dropped its latest gadget at IFA 2025—the Lymow One, a smart robotic lawn mower that's already raised more than $7.5 million on Kickstarter, claiming the top spot in the lawnmower category.
Forget wires and manual mowing: this bot uses RTK and Vision AI to navigate your yard, easily handling hills up to 45°.
It'll set you back $2,999 (or €2,999 in Europe).
It can cover over half an acre per charge
The Lymow One packs dual blades spinning at 6,000 RPM and a fan to keep clippings from clogging things up.
It can cover over half an acre per charge—even on rough or sloped ground—and is built tough with an aluminum frame and waterproofing.
You can control everything from the Lymow app, including schedules and zones.
Launching in the US by mid-October and Europe by November, it aims to make lawn care way less of a hassle for homeowners.