Lymow One is a robotic lawnmower that raised $7.5 million

The Lymow One packs dual blades spinning at 6,000 RPM and a fan to keep clippings from clogging things up.

It can cover over half an acre per charge—even on rough or sloped ground—and is built tough with an aluminum frame and waterproofing.

You can control everything from the Lymow app, including schedules and zones.

Launching in the US by mid-October and Europe by November, it aims to make lawn care way less of a hassle for homeowners.