Lyrid meteor shower peaks: When, where to watch in India

The annual Lyrid meteor shower, one of the oldest known meteor showers, is set to peak on April 21-22. The celestial event occurs when Earth passes through debris left by Comet Thatcher. This year, it will be visible from major Indian cities including Delhi , Mumbai , Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata. The meteors appear to originate from the constellation Lyra in the northeastern sky.

Regional visibility Best viewing conditions in India The Lyrid meteor shower will be visible across India, but the viewing experience will differ from region to region. Northern and central regions are likely to have clearer skies, making cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru prime spots for this celestial display. The best time to watch in India is between 12:00am and 5:00am IST, with peak visibility expected around pre-dawn hours from 3:00am to 5:00am IST.

Local insights Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru: Best time to watch the meteor shower In Delhi, the ideal viewing window is between 2:30am and 5:00am with moderate visibility expected due to light pollution. Mumbai's best time is also from 2:30am to 5:00am but coastal humidity and urban illumination may hinder visibility. Bengaluru offers a slightly earlier window from 2:00am to 5:00am with relatively clearer skies especially in elevated areas like Nandi Hills.

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