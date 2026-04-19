Lyrid meteor shower returns April 22 with fast bright meteors
Technology
Heads up, night owls! The Lyrid meteor shower is making a comeback this Wednesday, April 22, after a quiet few months in the night sky.
Known for its fast and bright meteors that seem to shoot out from the Lyra constellation near Vega, this ancient shower could treat you to 10 to 20 meteors an hour before dawn, if you catch it under clear, dark skies.
Comet Thatcher origin and viewing tips
The Lyrids come from Comet Thatcher and have wowed skywatchers for over 2,600 years.
This year's show gets a boost since the moon sets by 1:15am so skies will be extra dark, perfect for spotting those speedy streaks.
For your best shot: get away from city lights and look northeast before sunrise.