Lyrid meteor shower returns April 22 with fast bright meteors Technology Apr 19, 2026

Heads up, night owls! The Lyrid meteor shower is making a comeback this Wednesday, April 22, after a quiet few months in the night sky.

Known for its fast and bright meteors that seem to shoot out from the Lyra constellation near Vega, this ancient shower could treat you to 10 to 20 meteors an hour before dawn, if you catch it under clear, dark skies.