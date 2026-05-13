M5.7 flare from sunspot AR4436 scrambled Atlantic HF radio communications
On Sunday, the Sun let loose a strong M5.7-class solar flare from sunspot AR4436, which quickly disrupted high-frequency radio communications across the Atlantic.
Ships, planes, and even amateur radio operators felt the effects as X-ray radiation messed with Earth's upper atmosphere.
Signals got scrambled within minutes.
CME heading toward Earth May 13
That flare also kicked off a coronal mass ejection (CME), basically a huge burst of solar wind and magnetic fields heading straight for Earth.
This CME is expected to arrive by May 13 and could trigger a mild geomagnetic storm (G1-class).
If it happens, folks in northern England, Scotland, Seattle, and Minneapolis might catch some extra-bright auroras lighting up the sky.
Sun nearing 11-year solar maximum
All this action is part of the Sun's 11-year cycle; right now we're closing in on solar maximum, when flares and CMEs are more common and intense.
So expect more space weather drama as we head into the rest of 2026!