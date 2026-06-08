Apple introduces macOS Golden Gate 27: Check top features

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Golden Gate succeeds last year's macOS Tahoe 26

The new OS for MacBooks and desktops is the successor to last year's macOS Tahoe 26. While Tahoe introduced some useful features like a revamped Spotlight search and a Phone app, it was also criticized for its bold (and often disliked) Liquid Glass redesign. Notably, Tahoe was the last major macOS update for Intel-based Macs as Apple had promised three years of security updates to users with older x86 Intel chips.