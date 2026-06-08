Apple introduces macOS Golden Gate 27: Check top features
What's the story
Apple has officially unveiled the latest version of its desktop operating system, the macOS Golden Gate 27. The new release comes with a range of features aimed at enhancing user experience and performance. Among the most notable updates is a slider for adjusting the opacity of Liquid Glass UI effects, along with a tighter corner radius for windows to create a more cohesive look.
Upgrades
Golden Gate also brings revamped search function
The macOS Golden Gate 27 comes with a revamped Search function, featuring a new infrastructure to index all content on your device and add new content almost instantly. The improvement extends to Spotlight for Photos and Mail apps as well. The update also includes many cross-platform features announced during the WWDC keynote, such as updates to parental controls and Screen Time, an improved architecture for Apple Intelligence, and Siri.
Previous version
Golden Gate succeeds last year's macOS Tahoe 26
The new OS for MacBooks and desktops is the successor to last year's macOS Tahoe 26. While Tahoe introduced some useful features like a revamped Spotlight search and a Phone app, it was also criticized for its bold (and often disliked) Liquid Glass redesign. Notably, Tahoe was the last major macOS update for Intel-based Macs as Apple had promised three years of security updates to users with older x86 Intel chips.