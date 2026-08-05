MacPaw and Liquid AI make Eney faster and more private

This upgrade is coming to MacPaw's SetApp store (which already has over 150,000 paying users).

You will use credits for AI-powered features, and developers get access to both these new local tools and big-name cloud models like Google's.

As Liquid AI's co-founder and CEO Ramin Hasani puts it, these models are built to adapt and learn from how you use them.

MacPaw's CEO Oleksandr Kosovan adds that this shift means more flexible and secure ways for developers to build cool new apps: no internet required.