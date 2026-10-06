Madrona IA40 Summit shifts focus to AI safety over profit
At this year's Madrona IA40 Summit, the big conversation was less about making money with AI and more about keeping it trustworthy and safe.
Swami Sivasubramanian from AWS shared that CEOs are now seriously worried about whether their AI actually follows company rules.
The Carnegie Mellon professor who chairs the safety and security committee of OpenAI's board agreed, saying it's all about finding the right balance between moving fast and staying in control.
Sivasubramanian urges oversight amid AWS context
To help with these worries, Sivasubramanian suggested building better oversight systems so AI sticks to company policies and pointed out that giving AI accurate data is key.
AWS even announced a service called AWS Context in June 2026 to help map out how company data connects, making AIs easier to use.
He thinks tools like this will be a basic building block for the next 20 years, as cloud storage and databases were two decades ago.