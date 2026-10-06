Madrona IA40 Summit shifts focus to AI safety over profit

At this year's Madrona IA40 Summit, the big conversation was less about making money with AI and more about keeping it trustworthy and safe.

Swami Sivasubramanian from AWS shared that CEOs are now seriously worried about whether their AI actually follows company rules.

The Carnegie Mellon professor who chairs the safety and security committee of OpenAI's board agreed, saying it's all about finding the right balance between moving fast and staying in control.