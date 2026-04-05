Maharashtra launches MDA app to track small boats along coastline
Maharashtra just launched the Marine Domain Awareness (MDA) app to step up coastal security.
Built with help from the Indian Navy and IIT Madras, the app helps track smaller boats that usually slip past older systems.
Now, fishermen and boat operators along the state's 877-kilometer coastline will get phones loaded with the MDA app, making it easier to spot anything suspicious out at sea.
App given to fishermen and operators
The MDA app is being handed out to fishermen and passenger boat operators, aiming to prevent incidents like the 2008 attacks. In early tests, it successfully tracked 100 fishing boats.
Vessel activity is monitored from a central control room at Mahim Sagari Police Station, with more centers planned soon.
Inspector General Rajiv Jain shared that upgrades are in progress to boost server capacity and connectivity so authorities can respond faster when something seems off.