Maharashtra launches MDA app to track small boats along coastline

App given to fishermen and operators

The MDA app is being handed out to fishermen and passenger boat operators, aiming to prevent incidents like the 2008 attacks. In early tests, it successfully tracked 100 fishing boats.

Vessel activity is monitored from a central control room at Mahim Sagari Police Station, with more centers planned soon.

Inspector General Rajiv Jain shared that upgrades are in progress to boost server capacity and connectivity so authorities can respond faster when something seems off.