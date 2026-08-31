Modi praises website made by Mumbaikar with no coding experience
What's the story
Krishna Sheshadri, a Mumbai-based former engineer with no coding experience, has won Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appreciation for his AI-created history website, BharatRajya.com. The platform provides a visual and interactive exploration of Indian history. It was not launched as a start-up but stemmed from Sheshadri's passion for Indian history and his ambition to make it more accessible to the public.
Recognition
PM Modi spoke to Sheshadri during 'Mann Ki Baat'
In a recent episode of Mann Ki Baat, Modi praised Sheshadri's website and interacted with him directly on call.
The Prime Minister asked about the site's features and even quizzed him on general history.
"I was an engineer, then did MBA and went on to pursue marketing, but I was always interested in history," Sheshadri said during the conversation.
Inspiration
Website aims to shed light on lesser-known Indian empires
Sheshadri revealed that he started the website to shed light on lesser-known empires like the Cholas, Pallavas, Karkota dynasty in Kashmir, and Ahoms.
He was overwhelmed after his conversation with PM Modi and said, "I still can't believe that he actually spoke to me."
The interaction was a huge validation of his personal project and has motivated him to take BharatRajya.com to new heights.
AI impact
Sheshadri's story inspires many
Sheshadri's story is a testament to how AI tools have lowered the technical barrier for building digital products.
He didn't come from a traditional coding or technology background but used these tools to turn his idea into a working project.
"Thank you @narendramodi ji, for encouraging people like us and inspiring us to achieve greater heights," he said after his conversation with the PM.