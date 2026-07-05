Maharashtra restores e-challan payments after transport department portal switch

Upgrade enables instant receipts and updates

The upgrade sorts out old backend problems, so challan statuses update instantly and receipts arrive right after you pay.

As one senior official put it, "The migration is expected to ensure seamless payment processing, automatic status updates, and receipt generation for vehicle owners."

If you need to pay a traffic fine, use the new portal and double-check your status after paying.

This move should clear up any leftover payment issues from before, making things much easier for everyone across the state.